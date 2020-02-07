Kim Kardashian believes son Psalm is reincarnation of her father

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Kardashian believes that her eight-month-old son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian told E! News that before Psalm was born, in May 2019, she visited a medium in Bali who told her she would have another son “and that it was going to be my father reincarnated.”

“She had no idea,” Kardashian said of the medium. “No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

The reading with the medium was featured on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The mother of four said the idea of Psalm embodying the spirit of her father came up again when she was out of town and her baby nurse took him to an event.

“She brings him to a baby shower and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’” Kardashian said. “And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.’”

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated,” Kardashian shared. “So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

She also revealed that Psalm is “left-handed, like my dad.”

“So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!” she added.

Kardashian’s father Robert died in July 2003 of esophageal cancer.