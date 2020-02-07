Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian believes son Psalm is reincarnation of her father

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 1:11 pm
Kim Kardashian wears yellow on February 5, 2020 in New York City. .
Kim Kardashian wears yellow on February 5, 2020 in New York City. . Jackson Lee/GC Images

Kim Kardashian believes that her eight-month-old son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian told E! News that before Psalm was born, in May 2019, she visited a medium in Bali who told her she would have another son “and that it was going to be my father reincarnated.”

“She had no idea,” Kardashian said of the medium. “No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

READ MORE: ‘Justice Project’ trailer — Kim Kardashian debuts upcoming prison reform documentary

The reading with the medium was featured on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The mother of four said the idea of Psalm embodying the spirit of her father came up again when she was out of town and her baby nurse took him to an event.

Story continues below advertisement

“She brings him to a baby shower and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’” Kardashian said. “And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.’”

View this post on Instagram

Baby Love

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated,” Kardashian shared. “So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

She also revealed that Psalm is “left-handed, like my dad.”

“So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian’s father Robert died in July 2003 of esophageal cancer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kim Kardashiankim kardashian kidspsalm westkim kardashian psalmkim kardashian dadkim kardashian psalm is reincarnationkim kardashian psalm reincarnationkim kardashian psalm reincarnation of dad
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.