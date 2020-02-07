Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Feb. 8

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning‘s Kahla Evans.

This weekend celebrates some of Manitoba’s best athletes.

1. Manitoba Moose

Our Manitoba Moose are celebrating 20 big years of playing in Winnipeg with a game against the Chicago Wolves, and a special ceremony Friday night.

The Moose will be retiring legendary player Jimmy Roy’s No. 21 and the first 3,000 fans will get a replica mini banner.

Plus the team will wear special edition jerseys that incorporate vibes from the last 20 years. Post-game, the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds going towards Hockey Manitoba.

Fans can also look forward to stories and messages throughout the game from Moose alumni.

For tickets and more info, you can visit their website.

2. Special Olympics Manitoba

Our Special Olympic athletes are gearing up to head to the Canada Winter Games later this month and the excitement is growing.

In fact, our province is actually sending the largest winter games team yet, with 60 athletes.

Even if you can’t head east to cheer them on, you can still support our Manitoba talent.

Special Olympics has the Draft an Athlete program where you can help with the cost of sending a participant to Thunder Bay.

The Games are coming up Feb. 24 to 29; you can also follow along with the team on their social media pages @specomanitoba.

3. I Love to Read Month

February is also known as I Love to Read Month and folks from all over the community are getting out into local schools and libraries to share their love of books and reading with students.

Here at Global News we’ve been busy visiting schools all over the city and we’re not the only ones.

Our friends with the Winnipeg Ice are also getting out to see these students and also promote their anti-bullying campaign.

So a great idea to do this weekend, if you don’t feel like braving the cold, would be to pick up a special book to share with the youngsters in your life or to cozy up on your own with a good read.

Happy weekend, everyone!