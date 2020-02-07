Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, announces private wedding venue

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Family announced the date and venue for the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York on Friday.

Princess Beatrice, 31, will marry British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

The wedding will be followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The announcement comes after much speculation due to renewed interest in the relationship between Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. Read the press release in full: https://t.co/o7g8feUwG9 pic.twitter.com/rHOHdm5r2t — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 7, 2020

According to royal historian Carolyn Harris, “the scrutiny surrounding her father” could explain why it took so long for Beatrice to announce the details of her nuptials. She was engaged to Mozzi in September 2019.

“We may well see a quieter royal wedding than Princess Eugenie had at St. George’s Chapel [in 2018],” Harris previously told Global News.

“Certainly, a public appearance by Prince Andrew is going to attract a lot of attention.” Tweet This

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third child, announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties due to allegations by an American woman named Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew multiple times, starting at the age of 17.

She says she was sex-trafficked by Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019. She alleges Epstein forced her to have sex with the prince in 2001 at the home of British socialite and friend of the prince Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew denies all allegations.

A photograph of the prince with his hand around the waist of a teenage Giuffre standing next to Maxwell has been widely circulated.

The prince told the BBC he has questioned the legitimacy of the photo and says he does not recall it being taken.

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 just days after he spoke with the BBC about his friendship with Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein [have] become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the 59-year-old said in a statement.

