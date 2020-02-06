Menu

British Columbia identifies 2 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing total to 4

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:03 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 5:51 pm
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Dix and Dr. Henry announced Tuesday that British Columbia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus and the person in question is being treated.
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Dix and Dr. Henry announced Tuesday that British Columbia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus and the person in question is being treated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbia has identified two additional presumptive cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number in the province to four.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the two additional cases were among family members of a B.C. woman in her 50s who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

READ MORE: Two-thirds of Canadians in Wuhan en route home, 2nd plane coming for others: Champagne

The family members had recently travelled to Vancouver from Wuhan, China.

A test sample from the B.C. woman was sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation earlier this week, and the results have not yet been announced.

Henry has committed to providing regular updates on the situation every Tuesday and statistical updates every Friday.

Coronavirus economic impact being felt in B.C.
Coronavirus economic impact being felt in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. identifies second case of novel coronavirus in resident with family visiting from Wuhan

Story continues below advertisement

Up to this point, officials had only identified two cases of the virus in British Columbia.

As of Thursday, there were more than 28,000 total cases of the virus confirmed worldwide, and 565 deaths.

-More to come…

