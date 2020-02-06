British Columbia identifies 2 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing total to 4

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has identified two additional presumptive cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number in the province to four.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the two additional cases were among family members of a B.C. woman in her 50s who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The family members had recently travelled to Vancouver from Wuhan, China.

A test sample from the B.C. woman was sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation earlier this week, and the results have not yet been announced.

Henry has committed to providing regular updates on the situation every Tuesday and statistical updates every Friday.

2:10 Coronavirus economic impact being felt in B.C. Coronavirus economic impact being felt in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Up to this point, officials had only identified two cases of the virus in British Columbia.

As of Thursday, there were more than 28,000 total cases of the virus confirmed worldwide, and 565 deaths.

-More to come…