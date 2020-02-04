B.C.’s top doctor to provide update on novel coronavirus Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor is slated to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s chief medical health officer, committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates on the virus last week.

To this point, the province has confirmed a single case of the virus in B.C., a man in his 40s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region and who had travelled to Wuhan, China.

2:32 Incoming passengers will continue to be screened, quarantined for coronavirus: Health Minister Incoming passengers will continue to be screened, quarantined for coronavirus: Health Minister

Last week Henry said the man remained in isolation at his home and was “doing well.”

As of last Thursday, the province had conducted 114 tests for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Centre For Diesease Control (BC CDC) says the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in British Columbia remains low.

A map showing the spread and intensity of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, Feb. 04. BC Centre for Disease Control

It says the virus is not airborne, and that the best way to protect yourself remains to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face or eyes.

Worldwide, there have been 20,704 confirmed cases of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. The novel coronavirus has killed 427 people.

2:07 Fear and misinformation about the coronavirus are spreading faster than the virus itself Fear and misinformation about the coronavirus are spreading faster than the virus itself