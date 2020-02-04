B.C.’s top doctor to provide update on novel coronavirus Tuesday

B.C.’s top doctor is slated to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s chief medical health officer, committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates on the virus last week.
To this point, the province has confirmed a single case of the virus in B.C., a man in his 40s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region and who had travelled to Wuhan, China.
Last week Henry said the man remained in isolation at his home and was “doing well.”
As of last Thursday, the province had conducted 114 tests for the virus.
The BC Centre For Diesease Control (BC CDC) says the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in British Columbia remains low.
It says the virus is not airborne, and that the best way to protect yourself remains to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face or eyes.
Worldwide, there have been 20,704 confirmed cases of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. The novel coronavirus has killed 427 people.
