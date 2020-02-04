Menu

B.C.’s top doctor to provide update on novel coronavirus Tuesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:19 pm
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s top doctor is slated to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s chief medical health officer, committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates on the virus last week.

READ MORE: B.C. has tested 114 people for the novel coronavirus, but has only confirmed 1 case

To this point, the province has confirmed a single case of the virus in B.C., a man in his 40s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region and who had travelled to Wuhan, China.

Incoming passengers will continue to be screened, quarantined for coronavirus: Health Minister
Last week Henry said the man remained in isolation at his home and was “doing well.”

READ MORE: What the BC CDC says you’re getting wrong about the novel coronavirus

As of last Thursday, the province had conducted 114 tests for the virus.

The BC Centre For Diesease Control (BC CDC) says the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in British Columbia remains low.

A map showing the spread and intensity of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, Feb. 04.
A map showing the spread and intensity of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, Feb. 04. BC Centre for Disease Control

It says the virus is not airborne, and that the best way to protect yourself remains to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face or eyes.

Worldwide, there have been 20,704 confirmed cases of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. The novel coronavirus has killed 427 people.

Fear and misinformation about the coronavirus are spreading faster than the virus itself
