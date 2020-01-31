Menu

B.C.’s top doctor, health minister to provide novel coronavirus update Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 11:05 am
Ottawa working out logistics to bring Canadians home from China
Some Canadians are criticizing the federal government for its response to getting Canadians out of Wuhan, China, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

B.C.’s top doctor and minister of health are slated to provide an update on the novel coronavirus in the province at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to address what the declaration Thursday of an international public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) means for B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. coronavirus case now confirmed after lab tests come back positive, health officer says

So far, health officials have only confirmed one case of the virus in British Columbia, a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated.

Henry said the man, who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, isolated himself and contacted health authorities when he began to show symptoms. He remains in isolation at home.

Coronavirus declared international public health emergency
Coronavirus declared international public health emergency

Health officials have stressed that the risk remains low to Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) addressed Thursday what it called “misconceptions” about the transmission of the new coronavirus, amid growing public anxiety.

READ MORE: What the BC CDC says you’re getting wrong about the novel coronavirus

The agency is reminding people that the virus is not airborne but rather is spread by droplets, such as in coughs or sneezes.

It said to contract the virus, a person must generally be in close proximity to someone who is infected and must get the droplets deep into their lungs.

First coronavirus cases hit U.K. as evacuees arrive
First coronavirus cases hit U.K. as evacuees arrive

It said the best way to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus remains to wash your hands frequently and not to touch your face.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Some ‘vulnerable’ Canadian diplomatic staff, dependants evacuated from China

The virus, which has killed 213 people so far, had spread to 23 countries as of Friday, though the vast majority of the nearly 10,000 confirmed cases remain concentrated in China.

Air Canada has suspended all flights to China until the end of February due to the outbreak.

The federal government is currently working on a plan to airlift nearly 200 Canadians trapped in the Wuhan area who have asked to leave.

Coronavirus World Health Organization Health Minister Adrian Dix novel coronavirus Bonnie Henry
