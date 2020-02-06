Chinese doctor who sounded alarm on new coronavirus in critical condition: reports

Editor’s note: Chinese state media initially reported the doctor had died, but later said he was alive in critical condition. The story has been changed to reflect this.
A Chinese doctor who warned authorities in Wuhan about an emerging new coronavirus is in critical condition, according to media reports.
Dr. Li Wenliang, a doctor working in Wuhan, had posted online in late December about a number of cases of pneumonia that appeared to be linked to a local seafood market, CNN reported. He was later arrested by local authorities for spreading rumours.
He contracted the illness — later identified as a new kind of coronavirus — himself in January, the Guardian reported.
The Chinese news outlet Global Times, a state-run media outlet, had initially reported that Li had died, but a few hours later said that he was alive and in critical condition in hospital.
As of Thursday morning, there were more than 28,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in China, with 563 deaths, according to WHO officials. There have been two deaths outside mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.
