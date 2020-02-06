Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Chinese doctor who sounded alarm on new coronavirus in critical condition: reports

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 12:00 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 12:21 pm
A medical worker in a protective suit writes on a tube after collecting a sample for nucleic acid tests from a suspected coronavirus patient at a hotel being used to place people in medical isolation in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
A medical worker in a protective suit writes on a tube after collecting a sample for nucleic acid tests from a suspected coronavirus patient at a hotel being used to place people in medical isolation in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Chinatopix via AP

Editor’s note: Chinese state media initially reported the doctor had died, but later said he was alive in critical condition. The story has been changed to reflect this. 

A Chinese doctor who warned authorities in Wuhan about an emerging new coronavirus is in critical condition, according to media reports.

Related News

Dr. Li Wenliang, a doctor working in Wuhan, had posted online in late December about a number of cases of pneumonia that appeared to be linked to a local seafood market, CNN reported. He was later arrested by local authorities for spreading rumours.

READ MORE: 2 Canadians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

He contracted the illness — later identified as a new kind of coronavirus — himself in January, the Guardian reported.

The Chinese news outlet Global Times, a state-run media outlet, had initially reported that Li had died, but a few hours later said that he was alive and in critical condition in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1225428566931718144?s=20

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO official says China reported first cases in ‘extremely timely’ manner
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO official says China reported first cases in ‘extremely timely’ manner

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 28,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in China, with 563 deaths, according to WHO officials. There have been two deaths outside mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruschina viruswhat is coronaviruscoronavirus newsCoronavirus In Canadawuhan chinavirus in canadaChinese doctor dies coronavirusCoronavirus doctor diesLi Wenliang
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.