Canadian evacuation from Wuhan now underway as coronavirus continues spread

The Canadian government’s evacuation of citizens trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan as officials grapple with the spread of a coronavirus is now underway.

A government source has confirmed that the plane chartered by the government — which had been awaiting Chinese permission to depart from Hanoi, Vietnam — is now en route to Wuhan, where it is expected to pick up roughly 211 Canadians asking for help getting home.

More than 370 have said they want help leaving Wuhan and not all will fit on the plane.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday that the government has secured spots for “a few dozen” Canadians on an American plane leaving just hours after the Canadian plane departs, and that officials will look at chartering a second plane if Canadians remain in need of help leaving.

The Canadian plane was supposed to fly into Wuhan on Wednesday, but Champagne said crosswinds delayed the departure until Thursday. Canadians in Wuhan are now being told they will soon be boarding the plane.

An email from Global Affairs Canada obtained by the Canadian Press says the flight “will be closing soon in anticipation for boarding.”

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter has been stranded in the locked-down central Chinese city, says he got the email on Thursday.

Those who aren’t able to get to the airport or who have decided not to make the trip are being urged to contact consular officials.

Upon their arrival in Canada, evacuees will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario for two weeks.

Wuhan has been the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, which has now sickened more than 28,000 and killed 563 in China.

It has also spread to more than 20 countries, with four confirmed cases so far in Canada.

Two other Canadians have tested positive for the virus on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

— With files from the Canadian Press