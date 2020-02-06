Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Timeline: 2 months of the Co-op Refinery lockout

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:25 pm
Unifor 594 members walk the picket line at the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Regina police have arrested four more people involved in a labour dispute at the Co-op oil refinery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.
Unifor 594 members walk the picket line at the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Regina police have arrested four more people involved in a labour dispute at the Co-op oil refinery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.

Roughly 800 workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) have been locked out for more than two months. CRC and Unifor have yet to negotiate a collective bargaining deal. The main sticking point surrounds changes to pensions.

Dec. 3 – CRC serves Unifor a 48-hour lockout notice.

Dec. 5 – CRC locks out refinery workers at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Unifor launches nationwide boycott against Co-op.

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 17 – CRC files a court injunction against Unifor over fuel truck delays.

Dec. 18 – A judge imposes a temporary injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to five minutes.

Dec. 18 to 22 – Unifor violates the temporary court order five times.

Dec. 24 – A judge imposes the current injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to 10 minutes.

READ MORE: Co-op Refinery using helicopters to transport staff, supplies into Regina plant

Jan. 9 – Unifor identifies wrong worker in “Meet the Scabs” video.

Jan. 13 – Unifor erects a picket line at a Weyburn Co-op gas station.

Jan. 20 – Unifor barricades all gates at CRC, not letting any traffic in or out.

Jan. 20 – Regina Police Service (RPS) arrests Unifor National President Jerry Dias and 13 other union members for mischief.

Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested during Regina Co-op Refinery blockade
Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested during Regina Co-op Refinery blockade

Jan. 22 – A judge fines Unifor $100,000 for violating the temporary injunction.

Jan. 22 – National union representatives rally at the picket line.

Story continues below advertisement

Jan. 23 – Jerry Dias meets with RPS chief Evan Bray.

Jan. 24 — Jerry Dias meets with Regina mayor Michael Fougere.

READ MORE: Regina refinery labour dispute ‘frustrating’ while investigating 3 homicides, police chief says

Jan. 25 – Unifor erects blockades at a Co-op fuel storage terminal in Carseland, Alta.

Jan. 27 – Actor Danny Glover tweets his support for Unifor.

Jan. 27 – Unifor and CRC representatives have an informal meeting in Saskatoon.

Jan. 28 – Unifor served a contempt of court application for violating a 10-minute injunction.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Unifor barricade at Co-op Refinery may be enduring due to missing legal language

Jan. 29 – Unifor Local 594 members erect picket line at Imperial Oil Refinery in Winnipeg.

Jan. 29 – The Labour Board of Alberta serves Unifor a cease and desist order for Carseland blockade.

Jan. 29 – Unifor says it will remove blockades if CRC goes back to the bargaining table.

Jan. 31 – Bargaining resumes, barricades come down and fuel trucks are let through CRC gates.

READ MORE: Most Co-op stations out of gas in Winnipeg due to Regina blockades

Jan. 31 – Bargaining talks break down, Unifor blockades return.

Feb. 3 – Premier Scott Moe offers to appoint a special mediator if blockades come down.

Feb. 3 – Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits the picket line.

Story continues below advertisement

Feb. 4 – RPS tickets union vehicles parked around CRC gates for violating a city bylaw.

Feb. 4 and 5 – RPS investigates vandalism to seven homes belonging to CRC managers.

Feb. 5 – RPS arrests four union members for mischief and disobeying a court order.

READ MORE: Unifor officially asks Saskatchewan’s premier to impose binding arbitration

Four arrested Wednesday morning on refinery picket lines
Four arrested Wednesday morning on refinery picket lines

Feb. 5 – RPS seizes 31 vehicles at CRC.

Feb. 6 – Fuel haulers protest lockout in Regina, seven fuel truck drivers get locked in CRC.

Story continues below advertisement

Feb. 6 – An Alberta judge orders Carseland blockades to come down.

Feb. 6 – A judge hears CRC and Unifor arguments in contempt of court application.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UniforUnifor Local 594CRCCoop RefinerycoopCoop Refinery LockoutUnifor LockoutCoop Refinery Complex
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.