Timeline: 2 months of the Co-op Refinery lockout

Roughly 800 workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) have been locked out for more than two months. CRC and Unifor have yet to negotiate a collective bargaining deal. The main sticking point surrounds changes to pensions.
Dec. 3 – CRC serves Unifor a 48-hour lockout notice.
Dec. 5 – CRC locks out refinery workers at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Unifor launches nationwide boycott against Co-op.
Dec. 17 – CRC files a court injunction against Unifor over fuel truck delays.
Dec. 18 – A judge imposes a temporary injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to five minutes.
Dec. 18 to 22 – Unifor violates the temporary court order five times.
Dec. 24 – A judge imposes the current injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to 10 minutes.
Jan. 9 – Unifor identifies wrong worker in “Meet the Scabs” video.
Jan. 13 – Unifor erects a picket line at a Weyburn Co-op gas station.
Jan. 20 – Unifor barricades all gates at CRC, not letting any traffic in or out.
Jan. 20 – Regina Police Service (RPS) arrests Unifor National President Jerry Dias and 13 other union members for mischief.
Jan. 22 – A judge fines Unifor $100,000 for violating the temporary injunction.
Jan. 22 – National union representatives rally at the picket line.
Jan. 23 – Jerry Dias meets with RPS chief Evan Bray.
Jan. 24 — Jerry Dias meets with Regina mayor Michael Fougere.
READ MORE: Regina refinery labour dispute ‘frustrating’ while investigating 3 homicides, police chief says
Jan. 25 – Unifor erects blockades at a Co-op fuel storage terminal in Carseland, Alta.
Jan. 27 – Actor Danny Glover tweets his support for Unifor.
Jan. 27 – Unifor and CRC representatives have an informal meeting in Saskatoon.
Jan. 28 – Unifor served a contempt of court application for violating a 10-minute injunction.
Jan. 29 – Unifor Local 594 members erect picket line at Imperial Oil Refinery in Winnipeg.
Jan. 29 – The Labour Board of Alberta serves Unifor a cease and desist order for Carseland blockade.
Jan. 29 – Unifor says it will remove blockades if CRC goes back to the bargaining table.
Jan. 31 – Bargaining resumes, barricades come down and fuel trucks are let through CRC gates.
Jan. 31 – Bargaining talks break down, Unifor blockades return.
Feb. 3 – Premier Scott Moe offers to appoint a special mediator if blockades come down.
Feb. 3 – Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits the picket line.
Feb. 4 – RPS tickets union vehicles parked around CRC gates for violating a city bylaw.
Feb. 4 and 5 – RPS investigates vandalism to seven homes belonging to CRC managers.
Feb. 5 – RPS arrests four union members for mischief and disobeying a court order.
Feb. 5 – RPS seizes 31 vehicles at CRC.
Feb. 6 – Fuel haulers protest lockout in Regina, seven fuel truck drivers get locked in CRC.
Feb. 6 – An Alberta judge orders Carseland blockades to come down.
Feb. 6 – A judge hears CRC and Unifor arguments in contempt of court application.
COMMENTS