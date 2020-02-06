Timeline: 2 months of the Co-op Refinery lockout

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 800 workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) have been locked out for more than two months. CRC and Unifor have yet to negotiate a collective bargaining deal. The main sticking point surrounds changes to pensions.

Dec. 3 – CRC serves Unifor a 48-hour lockout notice.

Dec. 5 – CRC locks out refinery workers at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Unifor launches nationwide boycott against Co-op.

Hundreds of workers from @CoopRefinery in Regina now locked out. Unifor says they will be picketing at refinery gates around the clock for pension security. pic.twitter.com/DcdfJXyFsR — Roberta Bell (@roberta__bell) December 5, 2019

Dec. 17 – CRC files a court injunction against Unifor over fuel truck delays.

Dec. 18 – A judge imposes a temporary injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to five minutes.

Dec. 18 to 22 – Unifor violates the temporary court order five times.

Dec. 24 – A judge imposes the current injunction against Unifor, limiting traffic delays for up to 10 minutes.

Jan. 9 – Unifor identifies wrong worker in “Meet the Scabs” video.

Jan. 13 – Unifor erects a picket line at a Weyburn Co-op gas station.

Jan. 20 – Unifor barricades all gates at CRC, not letting any traffic in or out.

Jan. 20 – Regina Police Service (RPS) arrests Unifor National President Jerry Dias and 13 other union members for mischief.

0:34 Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested during Regina Co-op Refinery blockade Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested during Regina Co-op Refinery blockade

Jan. 22 – A judge fines Unifor $100,000 for violating the temporary injunction.

Jan. 22 – National union representatives rally at the picket line.

Words cannot express how different Gate 7 at the Coop Refinery looks and feels right now compared to Monday night. Picketers are playing volleyball, country music blasting in the background and no police cars on site. Complete 180. pic.twitter.com/o4rG8CEcsy — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) January 22, 2020

Jan. 23 – Jerry Dias meets with RPS chief Evan Bray.

Jan. 24 — Jerry Dias meets with Regina mayor Michael Fougere.

Jan. 25 – Unifor erects blockades at a Co-op fuel storage terminal in Carseland, Alta.

Jan. 27 – Actor Danny Glover tweets his support for Unifor.

I support the locked out members of UNIFOR at the Regina Co-op. A company making 3 million dollars a day can afford to keep worker's pensions. @UniforTheUnion is in a righteous fight and I support them and my brother @JerryPDias — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) January 27, 2020

Jan. 27 – Unifor and CRC representatives have an informal meeting in Saskatoon.

Jan. 28 – Unifor served a contempt of court application for violating a 10-minute injunction.

Jan. 29 – Unifor Local 594 members erect picket line at Imperial Oil Refinery in Winnipeg.

Jan. 29 – The Labour Board of Alberta serves Unifor a cease and desist order for Carseland blockade.

Jan. 29 – Unifor says it will remove blockades if CRC goes back to the bargaining table.

Jan. 31 – Bargaining resumes, barricades come down and fuel trucks are let through CRC gates.

Jan. 31 – Bargaining talks break down, Unifor blockades return.

Feb. 3 – Premier Scott Moe offers to appoint a special mediator if blockades come down.

Feb. 3 – Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits the picket line.

I was honored to stand with Unifor local 594 workers and allies across the country in Regina today. https://t.co/NoLIOp4Qf5 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 3, 2020

Feb. 4 – RPS tickets union vehicles parked around CRC gates for violating a city bylaw.

Feb. 4 and 5 – RPS investigates vandalism to seven homes belonging to CRC managers.

Feb. 5 – RPS arrests four union members for mischief and disobeying a court order.

1:47 Four arrested Wednesday morning on refinery picket lines Four arrested Wednesday morning on refinery picket lines

Feb. 5 – RPS seizes 31 vehicles at CRC.

Feb. 6 – Fuel haulers protest lockout in Regina, seven fuel truck drivers get locked in CRC.

Truck driver Justin Wright says he’s been locked inside the Co-op Refinery since 3:15 a.m. by Unifor members. At around noon, friends delivered him food and supplies through the fence. Wright told Global News’ @sijialiutv he’s being illegally detained and snickered at. #yqr pic.twitter.com/7H6la8e7IP — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) February 6, 2020

Feb. 6 – An Alberta judge orders Carseland blockades to come down.

Feb. 6 – A judge hears CRC and Unifor arguments in contempt of court application.