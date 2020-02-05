Unifor says 4 Local 594 picketers arrested at Regina’s Co-op refinery

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor says Regina police have made more arrests at the Co-op refinery, this time at the petroleum distribution department.

According to Unifor, officers arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday, arresting four people at Gate 1 including one picket captain — all were from Local 594.

Global News reached out to the Regina Police Service, but has not received a response to confirm these claims.

Unifor says only six people were at that gate at the time of the arrests, insists there were no blockades, and that their actions were not illegal.

Unifor is disappointed at the arrest of four @Unifor594 members while peacefully picketing at one of the @CoopRefinery gates last night by @reginapolice while we continue discussions on the mediation process proposed by @PremierScottMoe to end this shameful lockout. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/jnx7xAIFCs — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) February 5, 2020



In response, Unifor has gathered more workers outside Gate 7 and so far, no one else has been arrested.

On Tuesday, police began ticketing vehicles parked outside the refinery belonging to picketers.

The offence is described on the ticket as “parked on public property other than a public highway” and is a $70 fine.

Employees have been locked out of the refinery since Dec. 5.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.