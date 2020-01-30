Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’

Approaching two months in the Co-op Refinery lockout, both are ready to meet at the bargaining table.
Representatives from Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) and Unifor have scheduled talks for 9 a.m. Friday, according to a press release sent by the union.
“At 5 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), Unifor agreed to comply with the injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line if Federated Co-operatives Limited returns to the bargaining table in good faith. The company responded and agreed to those terms,” Unifor said.
FCL confirmed it will “resume formal bargaining discussions,” based on a “mutual understanding” between the two groups.
“Unifor will follow Justice McMurtry’s final court injunction order, allowing all vehicles entry and exit from the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC). This includes all CRC gates, the Refinery Business Office and McDonald Street Terminal,” FCL said in a press release.
Both FCL and Unifor said they will not comment further on the talks.
“Out of respect for the collective bargaining process, no other information will be released until a tentative agreement is reached or talks break off,” Unifor said.
Thursday marks 56 days of the lockout.
Unifor represents some Global News employees across the country.
