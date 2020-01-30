Menu

Canada

Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:03 am
A man holds a Unifor flag during a rally at the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Tuesday January 21, 2020. A Regina court has fined Unifor $100,000 for violating a court order that set limits on its picketing of the Co-op Refinery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.
A man holds a Unifor flag during a rally at the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Tuesday January 21, 2020. A Regina court has fined Unifor $100,000 for violating a court order that set limits on its picketing of the Co-op Refinery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Approaching two months in the Co-op Refinery lockout, both are ready to meet at the bargaining table.

Representatives from Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) and Unifor have scheduled talks for 9 a.m. Friday, according to a press release sent by the union.

“At 5 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), Unifor agreed to comply with the injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line if Federated Co-operatives Limited returns to the bargaining table in good faith. The company responded and agreed to those terms,” Unifor said.

READ MORE: Unifor facing another contempt order, says they’ll take down blockades on 1 condition

Story continues below advertisement

FCL confirmed it will “resume formal bargaining discussions,” based on a “mutual understanding” between the two groups.

“Unifor will follow Justice McMurtry’s final court injunction order, allowing all vehicles entry and exit from the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC). This includes all CRC gates, the Refinery Business Office and McDonald Street Terminal,” FCL said in a press release.

READ MORE: Unifor Local 594 travels to Manitoba, sets up blockade at Co-op fuel station

Both FCL and Unifor said they will not comment further on the talks.

“Out of respect for the collective bargaining process, no other information will be released until a tentative agreement is reached or talks break off,” Unifor said.

Thursday marks 56 days of the lockout.

Unifor represents some Global News employees across the country.

Uniforlabour disputeRefineryCoop RefineryPicketersCoop Refinery LockoutBargaining TalksUnifor LockoutCoop Refinery Labour Dispute
