Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’

Approaching two months in the Co-op Refinery lockout, both are ready to meet at the bargaining table.

Representatives from Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) and Unifor have scheduled talks for 9 a.m. Friday, according to a press release sent by the union.

“At 5 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), Unifor agreed to comply with the injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line if Federated Co-operatives Limited returns to the bargaining table in good faith. The company responded and agreed to those terms,” Unifor said.

FCL confirmed it will “resume formal bargaining discussions,” based on a “mutual understanding” between the two groups.

“Unifor will follow Justice McMurtry’s final court injunction order, allowing all vehicles entry and exit from the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC). This includes all CRC gates, the Refinery Business Office and McDonald Street Terminal,” FCL said in a press release.

Both FCL and Unifor said they will not comment further on the talks.

Thursday marks 56 days of the lockout.

Unifor represents some Global News employees across the country.