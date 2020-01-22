Unifor found in contempt of court, fined $100,000

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor Local 594 was found in contempt of court and was handed a fine by a Regina judge on Wednesday.

They were fined $100,000 plus legal costs for violating the injunction that limited traffic delays in and out of the Co-op Refinery to a maximum of five minutes. This temporary injunction was served to Unifor on Dec. 18 at 3:11 p.m. It was in effect until the current injunction was granted on Dec. 24.

Scott Doherty, assistant to Unifor’s national president, said the union is still reviewing the decision and asked to reserve comment until the decision was fully read.

The Co-op Refinery said they are pleased with the court’s ruling.

Just got the decision: @Unifor594 has been fined $100,000 for contempt of court for violating the injunction limiting traffic delays to a maximum of 10 minutes #yqr pic.twitter.com/vDOvNLqzpq — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) January 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“This decision is reassuring as it demonstrates that our legal system works and that the rule of law will be upheld when individuals or organizations choose to subvert it,” said Brad Delorey, director of communications and public affairs with the Co-op Refinery Complex, in a statement.

“Unifor continues to engage in illegal activity today, but we hope that the fine and penalty levied against Unifor by the court today, together with the Court’s statement of ‘the need to follow court orders, particularly those intended to bring some level of stability to a tense labour dispute’, will serve to deter future illegal activity going forward.”

Words cannot express how different Gate 7 at the Coop Refinery looks and feels right now compared to Monday night. Picketers are playing volleyball, country music blasting in the background and no police cars on site. Complete 180. pic.twitter.com/o4rG8CEcsy — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) January 22, 2020

An interim injunction court order was placed on Unifor Local 594 on Dec. 24. It stated picketers can only stop people from entering and leaving the refinery for up to 10 minutes or until they express their desire to proceed past the picket line.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.