Canada

Unifor found in contempt of court, fined $100,000

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 2:11 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 2:40 pm
Members of Unifor Local 594 hold signs during a rally outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Thursday December 5, 2019. The union representing more than 700 workers in Regina says hundreds of its members are surrounding the facility in an effort to shut it down.
Members of Unifor Local 594 hold signs during a rally outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Thursday December 5, 2019. The union representing more than 700 workers in Regina says hundreds of its members are surrounding the facility in an effort to shut it down. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Unifor Local 594 was found in contempt of court and was handed a fine by a Regina judge on Wednesday.

They were fined $100,000 plus legal costs for violating the injunction that limited traffic delays in and out of the Co-op Refinery to a maximum of five minutes. This temporary injunction was served to Unifor on Dec. 18 at 3:11 p.m. It was in effect until the current injunction was granted on Dec. 24.

Scott Doherty, assistant to Unifor’s national president, said the union is still reviewing the decision and asked to reserve comment until the decision was fully read.

The Co-op Refinery said they are pleased with the court’s ruling.

“This decision is reassuring as it demonstrates that our legal system works and that the rule of law will be upheld when individuals or organizations choose to subvert it,” said Brad Delorey, director of communications and public affairs with the Co-op Refinery Complex, in a statement.

“Unifor continues to engage in illegal activity today, but we hope that the fine and penalty levied against Unifor by the court today, together with the Court’s statement of ‘the need to follow court orders, particularly those intended to bring some level of stability to a tense labour dispute’, will serve to deter future illegal activity going forward.”

An interim injunction court order was placed on Unifor Local 594 on Dec. 24. It stated picketers can only stop people from entering and leaving the refinery for up to 10 minutes or until they express their desire to proceed past the picket line.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

