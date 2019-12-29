Court order aims to ease rising tensions between Unifor, Regina’s Co-op Refinery

Send this page to someone via email

Following intimidation tactics by both Unifor and the Co-op Refinery, Regina courts are now involved in their labour dispute.

On Dec. 24, Justice Janet McMurtry issued an order stating picketers can only stop people from entering and leaving the refinery for up to 10 minutes, or until they express their desire to proceed past the picket line.

Her order seeks to deal with the rising tension between the two parties as a way to keep the peace.

“Long delays can cause tensions to rise to levels where unexpected incidents occur,” said McMurtry in her written decision.

Both Unifor and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) have accused the other side of harassment, abuse and even violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Savage, a safety consultant for FCL, told the court he was pushed by a picketer and that his list of replacement workers was grabbed from him. Buses carrying replacement workers are being followed and cut-off by members, Savage said.

Other witnesses for FCL claimed they were verbally abused, and that trucks are waiting hours to get into the refinery.

1:47 Co-op Refinery takes Unifor Local 594 to court over picketing concerns Co-op Refinery takes Unifor Local 594 to court over picketing concerns

Unifor alleges the lineups of trucks are occurring because the refinery is “unnecessarily dispatching fuel trucks to increase disruptions at the facilities” which FCL denies.

Prior to the Dec. 5 lockout, one witness told the court it was not unusual to have trucks waiting 12 hours or more.

“It does happen monthly, if not more,” said Tammy Hayward, an after-hours dispatcher in the petroleum distribution department.

Rick Benoit, who does security for Unifor, told the court he speaks with the Regina Police Service (RPS) daily “to ensure there are no issues … of public safety.”

He acknowledged in the early days of the lockout there was some yelling and roadways were being blocked but said the picket lines have now become “peaceful, orderly and lawful.”

Benoit said he reported several instances to the RPS of Unifor members being struck by vehicles, and seeing security workers for FCL swearing and pushing picketers. Benoit said he even saw one vehicle drive at picketers.

Story continues below advertisement

Several Unifor members told the court they are being taunted by FCL. One replacement worker allegedly followed a picketer and photographed his home. Another member said they were sent a text by a replacement worker that read “I’m enjoying your job.”

On Dec. 14, witnesses said 10 security guards for FCL rushed at picketers and used their hands, arms and forearms to push them. FCL denied the allegations.

When FCL filed the injunction against Unifor on Dec. 17 citing illegal picketing, they asked there be no delay for people entering or leaving their properties.

While McMurtry agreed there was illegal picketing, she said FCL’s request would impede on member’s right to picket, which she said was a highly important form of expression.

“It is clear Unifor would suffer greater harm if its right to communicate its position in the labour dispute and/or show support for its position were interfered with,” McMurtry said.

She added there is no evidence FCL’s losses to date are irreplaceable due to picketers’ actions.

Going forward, the Regina Police Service remains responsible for enforcing any illegal activity.