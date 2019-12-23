Menu

Canada

Company seeks injunction: Co-op, union in court over pickets at Regina refinery

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2019 4:53 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 5:03 pm
Members of Unifor Local 594 hold signs during a rally outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Thursday December 5, 2019.A lawyer for a Regina refinery embroiled in a labour dispute says a court-ordered injunction is the only path it has to seek relief against what it calls serious misconduct by the union on the picket lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.
Members of Unifor Local 594 hold signs during a rally outside the Co-op Refinery in Regina on Thursday December 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.

A lawyer for a Regina refinery in a labour dispute says a court-ordered injunction is the only relief against what it calls serious misconduct by the union on the picket lines.

Eileen Libby said pickets with Unifor Local 594 have been blockading access to the Co-op refinery complex and intimidating contractors, suppliers and employees.

More than 700 refinery workers were locked out Dec. 5 after Unifor issued a strike notice in a dispute in which pensions are a key issue.

READ MORE: Co-op Refinery takes Unifor Local 594 to court over picketing concerns

Last week, a judge put some restrictions on the union’s picketing until a full injunction hearing could be heard.

Libby argued in court today that union blockades have impeded the delivery of safety equipment and chemicals to the refinery, and have raised concerns about the ability of emergency vehicles to get through.

Story continues below advertisement

Court also heard that pickets have been blocking tanker trucks from exiting and entering the site for many hours.

Libby alleged union members have been hurling insults and harassing replacements workers and vehicle passengers.

As a result of the union blockades, Co-op brought in helicopters to transport staff and goods across picket lines, which was an expensive choice, she said.

READ MORE: Tensions escalate at Regina Co-op Refinery as van tries to cross picket line

Unifor is calling for a national boycott of the facility’s owner, Federated Co-operatives Ltd., made up of more than 190 independent retail co-operatives in Western Canada, operating food stores, gas bars, convenience stores and home centres.

The workers’ last contract expired in February. The union declared an impasse in contract negotiations in September, which led to the appointment of a mediator.

More to come …

© 2019 The Canadian Press
UniforinjunctionCo-Op RefineryFederated Co-opSask LabourCo-op Refinery LockoutRefinery lockoutRefinery Strike
