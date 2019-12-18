Menu

Canada

Co-op Refinery has taken Unifor Local 594 to court over picketing concerns

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 11:03 am
Union members began picketing at Co-op gas stations on Sunday, calling for a boycott on all Co-op products.
Union members began picketing at Co-op gas stations on Sunday, calling for a boycott on all Co-op products. David Baxter / Global News

The Co-op Refinery in Regina is taking Unifor Local 594 to court.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) filed an injunction against the union on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Trucking Association demands ‘respect for truck drivers’ at Co-op Refinery

Workers began picketing on Dec. 5 after they were locked out. Since then, the two sides have not been getting along.

Picketers have been accused of delaying trucks trying to get in and out of the plant, helicopters are being used to transport supplies and on Sunday, the union started picketing at Co-op gas stations — calling for a boycott on all Co-op products.

READ MORE: Co-op Refinery using helicopters to transport staff, supplies into Regina plant

The two sides are in a dispute over pensions and are scheduled for court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Co-op and were told they wouldn’t be commenting during the court process.

Sask. Trucking Association demands ‘respect for truck drivers’ at Co-op Refinery
