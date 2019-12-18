Co-op Refinery has taken Unifor Local 594 to court over picketing concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Co-op Refinery in Regina is taking Unifor Local 594 to court.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) filed an injunction against the union on Tuesday.

Workers began picketing on Dec. 5 after they were locked out. Since then, the two sides have not been getting along.

Picketers have been accused of delaying trucks trying to get in and out of the plant, helicopters are being used to transport supplies and on Sunday, the union started picketing at Co-op gas stations — calling for a boycott on all Co-op products.

The two sides are in a dispute over pensions and are scheduled for court on Monday.

Global News reached out to Co-op and were told they wouldn’t be commenting during the court process.

