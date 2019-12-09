Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Co-op Refinery using helicopters to transport staff, supplies into Regina plant

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 10:38 am
The Co-op Refinery Complex claims Unifor members are disrupting operation, forcing them to transport staff and supplies into the plant by helicopter.
The Co-op Refinery Complex claims Unifor members are disrupting operation, forcing them to transport staff and supplies into the plant by helicopter. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Helicopters are being used to transport staff and supplies into the Co-op Refinery in Regina due to “inappropriate and dangerous” behaviour by Unifor Local 584 members, according to the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) released a statement on Sunday night expressing their concerns over staff safety and fuel supply.

“We stop the buses because we don’t think having scabs coming into the plant is right,” said Kevin Bittman, Unifor Local 594 president.

“Not once have we said no to managers. If they want to get managers into the plant, they should be contacting us to set up a protocol on how to get the managers in.”

The two sides are in a dispute over their contract — staff have been on the picket lines since Thursday.

READ MORE: Locked out employees of Co-op Refinery concerned about safety of community

CRC claims their fill-in employees have been “harassed, accosted and verbally abused when crossing picket lines.”

“They talk about disrespect on the lines, but I have never seen any of that,” Bittman said.

“We had people dancing and in good spirit. There was nothing, but respect.”

According to CRC’s statement, Unifor members have held up food shipments while blocking shipments of parts needed to run the refinery safely.

READ MORE: Construction begins on work camp at Co-op Refinery, amid standstill

Unifor members are also being accused of disrupting CRC’s fuel trucks from coming in and out of the refinery.

Story continues below advertisement

CRC said they are working hard to move fuel safety, despite the disruption.

“They are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to use helicopters to get in the plant,” Bittman said.

“For us, it’s a sign that our spirits are high and the company sees that.”

CRC and Unifor members are in disagreement over pension options and have been without a contract since Feb. 1, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StrikeUniforFuelLockoutPensionCo-opStaffCo-Op RefineryPension PlanUnifor Local 594Co-op Refinery ComplexCRCFuel supplyStaff Safety
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.