Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Homes of Co-op refinery managers vandalized with paintballs: CRC

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:33 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Regina police are seeking the public's help after seven homes were allegedly vandalized with paintballs. File / Global News

Seven homes belonging to Co-op refinery managers were vandalized by paintballs, says a spokesperson for the company.

“We’re absolutely concerned,” said Brad DeLorey, director of communications and public affairs for the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC).

According to the Regina Police Service, the alleged incidents took place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, with the act of vandalism being reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ MORE: Regina police issuing parking tickets to vehicles involved in Co-op refinery blockades

Homes and vehicles were damaged at seven locations throughout the city. They include:

  • 3600 block of Hazel Grove between 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 5:10 p.m. Feb. 4
  • 3800 block of East Thames Road between 12 a.m. Jan. 30 and 12:20 p.m. Feb. 4
  • 1600 block of North Violet Crescent between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8:20 a.m. Feb. 4
  • 5500 block of Blake Crescent between 11 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8:16 a.m. Feb. 4
  • 0-99 block of Wesley Road between 9:43 p.m. Feb. 4 and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 5
  • 1600 block of North Fenwick Crescent between 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 4
  • 4600 block of Sherlock Drive between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Story continues below advertisement

CRC says the safety of its workers and their families is important.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan premier appointing special mediator in CRC and Unifor dispute

The company has been providing “constant security” for all managers’ homes throughout the lockout, which includes undercover security teams and patrolling managers’ neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

With files from Allison Bamford.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VandalismCrime StoppersRPSCo-Op RefineryCo-op Refinery LockoutCRCPaintballBrad DeLoreyRegina Police Chief
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.