Homes of Co-op refinery managers vandalized with paintballs: CRC

Seven homes belonging to Co-op refinery managers were vandalized by paintballs, says a spokesperson for the company.

“We’re absolutely concerned,” said Brad DeLorey, director of communications and public affairs for the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC).

According to the Regina Police Service, the alleged incidents took place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, with the act of vandalism being reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Homes and vehicles were damaged at seven locations throughout the city. They include:

3600 block of Hazel Grove between 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 5:10 p.m. Feb. 4

3800 block of East Thames Road between 12 a.m. Jan. 30 and 12:20 p.m. Feb. 4

1600 block of North Violet Crescent between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8:20 a.m. Feb. 4

5500 block of Blake Crescent between 11 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8:16 a.m. Feb. 4

0-99 block of Wesley Road between 9:43 p.m. Feb. 4 and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 5

1600 block of North Fenwick Crescent between 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 4

4600 block of Sherlock Drive between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3

CRC says the safety of its workers and their families is important.

The company has been providing “constant security” for all managers’ homes throughout the lockout, which includes undercover security teams and patrolling managers’ neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

With files from Allison Bamford.