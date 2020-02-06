FCL seeks court injunction to stop blockade at Alberta fuel-distribution terminal

Send this page to someone via email

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) is seeking a court injunction to stop a blockade set up by Canadian union Unifor at a fuel-distribution terminal near Carseland, Alta., saying it’s preventing fuel from being delivered to Co-op trucks.

The picket line in Carseland began about two weeks ago in support of FCL refinery workers in Regina, Sask.

“FCL has forced us out of the Co-op refinery to take pension cuts, wage reductions… and then, when we got back to the table to agree to some of their concessions, they still said no,” refinery worker Derek Emperingham explained.

Emperingham said locals are being allowed through the picket line.

“We have been stopping the Co-op tankers from coming in, but any local farmers that pull up in their semis or personal vehicles, we’re more than happy to let them in so they can keep their businesses running.”

Story continues below advertisement

He alleges that pickets had to erect a fence around the facility to protect themselves.

“We were just here walking the picket line, trying to hand out information [but] we were getting threats that people are going to come and run us down — and we had people throwing things at us — so we had to put up the safety fence, just for protection,” Emperingham said.

The labour dispute started at the refinery in Regina in December 2019 when FCL locked out more than 700 workers after they voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

FCL says recent efforts to end the dispute have not gone well.

“It’s very, very disappointing that Unifor’s commitment to 13 hours to discuss many complex issues is really disheartening,” FCL CEO Scott Banda said on Wednesday.

FCL said the blockade is not just affecting the company, it’s now causing issues for customers.

“Already, we are rationing at our cardlock system and at gas bars and other outlets,” Banda said. “As long as this continues, we will see outages.

“We had to authorize at midnight on all of our card logs a limit of 300 litres of diesel per card and a limit of 100 litres of gas per card.”

Those on the picket line say they’ll continue standing up for their jobs but hope an end is in sight.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just want to get back to work and have our normal lives,” Emperingham said.

A decision on the injunction is expected to happen in a Calgary courtroom at 9 a.m. MT on Thursday.

Unifor represents some Global News employees across the country.

— With files from Lauren Pullen