Canada

Fort McMurray, not Victoria, is nation’s most romantic city: Amazon Canada rankings

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 8:47 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 9:15 pm
An aerial view of Fort McMurray, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
An aerial view of Fort McMurray, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Looking for a Valentine’s Day hot spot?

Somewhere different, a bit off the beaten path?

Fort McMurray may be the spot for you, as the city of 82,000 in northern Alberta topped Amazon Canada’s annual list of the nation’s most romantic cities.

READ MORE: Canadians feel better about money, worse about romance: Ipsos year-end poll

Ranked third last year, Fort Mac bumped first-place Victoria, B.C., from the top of the class. The capital of B.C. had been ranked first for the past seven years.

Placing second and third, respectively, were Toronto and Yellowknife.

Bonnyville, Alta., was fourth, with North York, Ont., in fifth. Victoria fell to 10th.

According to Amazon Canada, the 11th annual ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from Jan. 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents.

Amazon said the data looks at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products.

Notably, Ontario had four cities in the top 10, with Alberta placing three and B.C. with two.

In the top 20, though, B.C. had seven placings, with Ontario second with six and Alberta third with fifth.

The list featured no cities or towns from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, Nunavut or the Northwest Territories.

Below is Amazon Canada’s top 20 list, with temperatures as of 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

  • Fort McMurray, Alta. (-12 C)
  • Toronto, Ont. (-3 C)
  • Yellowknife, NWT (-24 C)
  • Bonnyville, Alta. (-8 C)
  • North York, Ont. (-4 C)
  • Ottawa, Ont. (-9 C)
  • Grande Prairie, Alta. (3 C)
  • Burlington, Ont. (-3 C)
  • Kelowna, B.C. (-1 C)
  • Victoria, B.C. (4 C)
  • Whitehorse, Yukon (-1 C)
  • Calgary, Alta. (1 C)
  • Quesnel, B.C. (1 C)
  • Cranbrook, B.C. (-4 C)
  • Edmonton, Alta. (2 C)
  • Pembroke, Ont. (-9 C)
  • Campbell River, B.C. (2 C)
  • Prince George, B.C. (0 C)
  • Kingston, Ont. (-7 C)
  • Revelstoke, B.C. (-3 C)
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

