Two people arrested in connection with fatal Mississauga stabbing: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue after receiving reports of an altercation between two males around 2:21 a.m.

Police said 24-year-old Christopher Birrell died at the scene and the suspect was seen fleeing on foot.

“The report was that two males were seen involved in some sort of altercation when one male was seen falling to the ground,” Const. Sarah Patten told Global News.

Shayan Syed, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Ayah Boutari, a 20-year-old from Mississauga, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205

.@PeelPolice tape crisscrosses Sebastian Dr. in Mississauga. This is where a young man was found stabbed to death at around 2:21am. No suspect information has been released. Details coming up on @globalnewsto. pic.twitter.com/uRPdoBxjXP — Miranda Anthistle (@Mirandanthistle) February 4, 2020

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

