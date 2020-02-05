Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two people arrested in connection with fatal Mississauga stabbing: Peel police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 6:25 pm
Young man in Mississauga found dead in quiet neighbourhood
WATCH ABOVE: A homicide investigation is underway after a young man was stabbed to death and found on the side of the road in a quiet Mississauga neighbourhood. Miranda Anthistle brings us the latest.

Peel Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue after receiving reports of an altercation between two males around 2:21 a.m.

Police said 24-year-old Christopher Birrell died at the scene and the suspect was seen fleeing on foot.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death of man after altercation in Mississauga

“The report was that two males were seen involved in some sort of altercation when one male was seen falling to the ground,” Const. Sarah Patten told Global News.

Shayan Syed, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Ayah Boutari, a 20-year-old from Mississauga, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues 

Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run
Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMississaugapeel regional policePeel RegionPeel ParamedicsMississauga crimeMississauga stabbingMississauga policeAquinas AvenueChristopher BirrellSebastian DriveAyah BoutariShayan Syed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.