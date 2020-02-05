Menu

Crime

Preliminary hearing set for January 2021 for 14-year-old charged in Devan Bracci-Selvey death

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 5, 2020 3:41 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 3:43 pm
The preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in Devan Bracci-Selvey's death has been scheduled to begin on January 4, 2021.
The preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in Devan Bracci-Selvey's death has been scheduled to begin on January 4, 2021. Submitted to Global News by victim's family

It will be nearly another year before the preliminary hearing begins in the first-degree murder case for a 14-year-old charged in the stabbing death of Devan Bracci-Selvey.

Jan. 4, 2021 is the earliest start date available for a preliminary hearing, according to Justice Marjoh Agro, who says judges are “triple- and quadruple-booked”.

Devan’s family and friends sat in court, staring at the teenage boy who stood silently in the prisoner box on Wednesday morning at John Sopinka Courthouse.

Laurie Dennison, whose daughter, Danielle, was Devan’s girlfriend, said she couldn’t believe it when she heard the date.

“My eyes watered up,” she told reporters outside the courtroom.

“Speaking for my daughter, this is a lot for her to go through at 14 for another year. Same with Shari-Ann. And Karissa, and everybody involved in this. This is hard.”

Story continues below advertisement
Murder charge dropped in Devan Bracci-Selvey case
Murder charge dropped in Devan Bracci-Selvey case

Dennison said the delay is “ridiculous” and is prolonging the trauma and pain for those who feel the loss most.

“This is hard for them, to keep reliving this,” said Dennison. “Justice needs to be served.

“This kid really needs to be tried as an adult. You know, adult time for adult crimes. I’m baffled at this. I really am.”

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, is accused of fatally stabbing 14-year-old Devan outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in east Hamilton in October.

Hamilton police have also confirmed the 14-year-old is facing additional charges in a separate case involving another teenager, who only came forward and contacted police about the alleged incidents when he heard the accused was in custody.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, was initially charged with first-degree murder as well, but that charge was withdrawn in December.

He is now charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and administering a noxious substance and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 6.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton stabbingdevan selveysir winston churchill secondary schoolDevan Bracci-SelveyJohn Sopinka Courthouselaurie dennisonsir winston church
