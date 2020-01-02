14-year-old charged with murder of Hamilton teen Devan Bracci-Selvey has case held over

Send this page to someone via email

One of the two teenagers accused in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7 has seen his first-degree murder case held over until the end of January.

The 14-year-old accused, who cannot be named due to a publication ban under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared with his Toronto-based lawyer John Rosen at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton on Thursday morning.

A judge has ordered the teen to remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The accused is the only one of the two accused in the stabbing that is facing a first-degree murder charge.

An 18-year-old had also been charged with murder in the case, but that charge was reduced to assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and unauthorized possession of a weapon at a hearing on Dec. 13, 2019.

Police say emergency crews were called to the Main Street East school just before 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, forcing nearby schools and a daycare centre into a brief hold-and-secure.

Bracci-Selvey, who had been injured in what police called a “serious assault,” was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he later died.

Bracci-Selvey’s death has prompted a number of anti-bullying initiatives and dialogue about violence in schools across the city and province.

In early November, Hamilton’s public school board chose a team to lead a bullying review panel to provide independent feedback and recommendations on how to deal with bullying before May 31, 2020.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce used the tragic story of Bracci-Selvey as the catalyst for the province’s new measures to combat bullying in schools, introducing a plan to educate school staff on how to deal with bullying and employ de-escalation techniques.