Crime

14-year-old charged with murder of Hamilton teen Devan Bracci-Selvey has case held over

By Lisa Polewski Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:03 pm
Devan Bracci-Selvey with mother Shari-Ann Selvey.
Devan Bracci-Selvey with mother Shari-Ann Selvey. (Submitted to Global News by victim's family)

One of the two teenagers accused in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7 has seen his first-degree murder case held over until the end of January.

The 14-year-old accused, who cannot be named due to a publication ban under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared with his Toronto-based lawyer John Rosen at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton on Thursday morning.

A judge has ordered the teen to remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge dropped in stabbing death of Hamilton teen Devan Bracci-Selvey

The accused is the only one of the two accused in the stabbing that is facing a first-degree murder charge.

An 18-year-old had also been charged with murder in the case, but that charge was reduced to assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and unauthorized possession of a weapon at a hearing on Dec. 13, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say emergency crews were called to the Main Street East school just before 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, forcing nearby schools and a daycare centre into a brief hold-and-secure.

Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention

Bracci-Selvey, who had been injured in what police called a “serious assault,” was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Hamilton school board gives bullying review panel more time for public consultations

Bracci-Selvey’s death has prompted a number of anti-bullying initiatives and dialogue about violence in schools across the city and province.

In early November, Hamilton’s public school board chose a team to lead a bullying review panel to provide independent feedback and recommendations on how to deal with bullying before May 31, 2020.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce used the tragic story of Bracci-Selvey as the catalyst for the province’s new measures to combat bullying in schools, introducing a plan to educate school staff on how to deal with bullying and employ de-escalation techniques.

 

