Health

Manitoba study looks at benefits of potato starch for chronic kidney disease

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 11:13 am
A Manitoba study is looking at whether or not a starch derived from raw potatoes can slow the damaging effects of chronic kidney disease.
A Manitoba clinical trial is testing if a starch derived from raw potatoes can slow the damaging effects of chronic kidney disease.

University of Manitoba assistant professor of community health sciences Dr. Dylan MacKay says prebiotic supplements that improve the gut microbiome — the bacteria in the gut — have health-improving potential.

MacKay says resistant starch, which is abundant in uncooked potatoes and unripe bananas, passes through the upper intestine without being digested and is a source of food for the gut microbiome when it reaches the lower intestine.

READ MORE: Manitoba potato farmers say quarter of crop is lost

The trial will ask people with the disease to mix a flavourless powdered supplement into a drink, such as a smoothie, each day.

A Manitoba company, MSPrebiotic, is providing the supplement for the study.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
