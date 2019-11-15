Menu

Economy

Manitoba potato farmers say quarter of crop is lost

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 11:21 am
Keystone Potato Producers say roughly 25 per cent of this year's crop is unharvestable.
Keystone Potato Producers say roughly 25 per cent of this year's crop is unharvestable. Getty Images

Manitoba Agriculture estimates that about 25 per cent of this year’s potato crop is unharvestable.

Keystone Potato Producers Manager Dan Sawatzky says this could mean some producers can’t meet their contract obligations.

He says bad weather in other areas means processors may find it difficult to get spuds from elsewhere to meet there needs.

READ MORE: Manitoba farmers plagued by record-breaking autumn rain, with snow about to fall

Sawatzky says producers hope for better prices in the future to help soften the blow from this year.

He says the remaining potatoes will have to be dug up in the spring, which will push back seeding.

Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers
Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
AgricultureFarmersPotatoDan SawatzkyKeystone Potato Producers
