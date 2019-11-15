Manitoba potato farmers say quarter of crop is lost

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Manitoba Agriculture estimates that about 25 per cent of this year’s potato crop is unharvestable.

Keystone Potato Producers Manager Dan Sawatzky says this could mean some producers can’t meet their contract obligations.

He says bad weather in other areas means processors may find it difficult to get spuds from elsewhere to meet there needs.

Sawatzky says producers hope for better prices in the future to help soften the blow from this year.

He says the remaining potatoes will have to be dug up in the spring, which will push back seeding.

4:00 Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers Soggy September affecting Manitoba farmers

Story continues below advertisement