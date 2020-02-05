Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Star-studded list of nominees for Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 5, 2020 5:00 am
Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse (right) is one of three nominees for the 2019 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award.
Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse (right) is one of three nominees for the 2019 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award. EPA/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year have been announced and they include the most recognizable names in the Hamilton sports scene.

They are Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse.

The Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year will receive the 25th annual Bill Sturrup Award at the Catholic Youth Organization dinner on Feb. 27 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Brandon Banks named CFL’s Most Outstanding Player, 3 other Tiger-Cats win awards

Banks was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019 after leading the league in receptions (112), receiving yards (1,550) and touchdowns (13).

Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last year and played on Team World at the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge as part of the league’s all-star weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Raptors forward Powell ‘out indefinitely’ with fractured finger on left hand

Nurse was named a starter in the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game for the first time in her career and became just the third Canadian to play in the game.

Past Golden Horseshoe athletes of the year include swimmer Joanne Malar, Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis and golfer MacKenzie Hughes.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLNBAHamilton Tiger CatsBrandon BanksOklahoma City ThunderWNBAHamilton sportsgolden horseshoe athlete of the yearKia NurseShai Gilgeous-AlexanderBill Sturrup AwardCYO dinnerNew York Liberty
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.