Sports

Raptors forward Powell ‘out indefinitely’ with fractured finger on left hand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 3:21 pm
Updated February 1, 2020 3:24 pm
Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' John Henson (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Cleveland.
Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' John Henson (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell is “out indefinitely” with a fractured finger, the team announced Saturday.

Powell suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal in his left hand Friday night in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 105-92 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season.

He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.

Powell missed a stretch of 11 games after dislocating his shoulder earlier this season in another game in Detroit.

Three Raptors players – Powell, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol – were injured in that game Dec. 19.

