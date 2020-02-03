Menu

Sumas border crossing reopens following weekend flooding

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 6:18 pm
Flooded streets in Sumas Washington after heavy rains over the weekend. .
Flooded streets in Sumas Washington after heavy rains over the weekend. . Rylan MacDonell

Travellers headed to the United States from B.C. were able to use the Sumas border crossing again on Monday, after widespread flooding forced its closure on Saturday.

DriveBC said the crossing was reopened in both directions around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Flooding after massive downpour leads to damage, states of emergency on B.C. South Coast

However, it was still more than an hour before the crossing was actually usable.

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) said SR-9 initially remained closed despite the crossing being reopened, as crews worked to inspect it for flood damage.

Around 11:15 a.m. the WSDOT said crews reopened the route, and that all four nearby border crossings were open and accessible.

State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides
State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
