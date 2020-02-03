Sumas border crossing reopens following weekend flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers headed to the United States from B.C. were able to use the Sumas border crossing again on Monday, after widespread flooding forced its closure on Saturday.

DriveBC said the crossing was reopened in both directions around 10 a.m.

However, it was still more than an hour before the crossing was actually usable.

Crews are in the process of reopening SR 9 between SR 546 and the border to all traffic. Thank you everyone for your patience this weekend while we waited for water to recede and inspect the highway. All four borders in our area are now open and accessible. pic.twitter.com/1ZZ2u39RDQ — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) February 3, 2020

The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) said SR-9 initially remained closed despite the crossing being reopened, as crews worked to inspect it for flood damage.

Around 11:15 a.m. the WSDOT said crews reopened the route, and that all four nearby border crossings were open and accessible.

