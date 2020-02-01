Flooding after massive downpour leads to damage, state of emergency on B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents across B.C.’s South Coast began the month of February cleaning up the mess from heavy flooding, with some communities seeing evacuations and road closures.

Heavy rains that began Thursday afternoon continued to fall in buckets throughout Friday and into the overnight hours, raising water levels across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

By the time Environment Canada lifted its rainfall warnings for the coast early Saturday morning, Metro Vancouver had seen between 55 millimetres at Vancouver International Airport and 138 millimetres in Pitt Meadows.

Rainfall warnings have been ended for most of the south coast, but continue for Hope and the Fraser Canyon. Here's a summary of some rainfall totals up to 4 am today. https://t.co/WpF9mS1RPM #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/GUTyAYOZng — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The North Shore and Metro Vancouver remained under a flood watch Saturday, with parts of Maple Ridge and Port Coquitlam still seeing road closures due to pooling water Saturday morning.

While most roads were later reopened, trails and parks were closed in those and other municipalities.

Please avoid these areas & do not walk/drive around the barricades as they're there for ur safety.

• Traboulay trail, under Kingsway bridge btwn downtown/Lions park

• West side of Traboulay trail, under Kingsway bridge

• North side parking lot Gates Park, by the tennis courts pic.twitter.com/romqqAYyXC — City of PoCo (@CityofPoCo) February 1, 2020

We're asking citizens to stay away from areas impacted by the heavy rainfall and refrain from moving or driving around barricades. While your vehicle might be able to traverse the area, your wake can erode roads and cause property damage to adjacent properties. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/vOxDLfsCXx — City of Maple Ridge (@YourMapleRidge) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Other parts of the region saw pooling in farmers’ fields, particularly those surrounding highways south of the Fraser River in Surrey and Langley.

Flooding was seen on Highway 10 and 177B Street in Cloverdale Friday night, with water seen gushing out of the manhole cover in the middle of the intersection amid heavy rush hour traffic.

1:56 Localized flood warnings issued for parts of B.C. South Coast Localized flood warnings issued for parts of B.C. South Coast

The heavy rains also caused two mudslides to come down along the Crescent Beach bluff in the South Surrey-White Rock area Friday, stalling freight train traffic until later Saturday.

However, Amtrak passenger train service between Vancouver, B.C., and Bellingham, Wash., has been suspended, with service not expected to resume until at least Monday.

A spokesperson for BNSF Railway said smaller slides continued in the same area overnight, making it difficult for crews to clear debris in the wet and sloppy conditions.

The flooding also extended to the Fraser Valley, where the City of Abbotsford warned drivers to be cautious about driving through water-covered roads.

– Sumas Mountain Road near Straiton hall

– Townshipline and Bates

– Bateman Road East of Highway 11

– McCallum West of Hwy 11 near tracks — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In Abbotsford and Chilliwack, heavy winds that blew in overnight and lasted through the morning knocked out power to over 10,500 customers as of 11 a.m.

BC Hydro said crews were working hard to restore service, and will provide restoration times “as they become available.”

Further east, the Coquihalla Highway was closed due to flooding between Peers Creek Road and the intersection of Highways 5A and 97C. Southbound lanes later reopened around 11 a.m.

On the Sunshine Coast, meanwhile, a section of Lower Road at Highway 101 was washed out between Roberts Creek and Gibsons, forcing the road to close.

Story continues below advertisement

Island sees flooding, evacuations

On Vancouver Island, a flood watch issued late Friday night remained in place for western, eastern and southern sections.

The River Forecast Centre particularly pointed to the San Juan River near Port Renfrew, the Cowichan River near Duncan and the Little Qualicum River near Qualicum Beach.

By Saturday morning, the Tofino-Ucluelet region had seen 172 millimetres of rain, with Port Alberni receiving 81 millimetres and North Cowichan seeing 67 millimetres.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a local state of emergency over “intense” flooding that began Friday evening.

UPDATE – The state of local emergency in the Cowichan Valley continues this morning, but water flows in several of the key watersheds in the region appear to have stabilized. For more information: https://t.co/hvK7UiX0zd — myCVRD (@mycvrd) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 30 residents were evacuated from parts of North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation, who are staying at the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

Crews were forced to close Highway 1 in both directions south of the Chemainus River Bridge due to water crossing the highway.

In Saanich and several other island communities, officials warned drainage systems were being backed up due to the deluge of rain, with crews working to address flooding at homes and businesses.

BC Ferries warned travellers heading to the Duke Point and Departure Bay terminals that Highways 1, 19 and 19A have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Story continues below advertisement

Several parts of the island and the Southern Gulf Islands saw their own power outages due to high winds overnight.

In the south, nearly 2,500 customers were without power as of 11 a.m., largely in the Duncan and Greater Victoria areas.

Further north, over 450 customers lost power in Port Alberni, with pockets of outages also reported in Nanaimo and Port Hardy.

2:07 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 31 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 31

Detailed information about road closures can be found on Drive BC for highways and on municipal web pages and social media accounts for local roads.

Several municipal public works yards throughout the coast are open for residents to collect sand to fill sandbags.

Homeowners and businesses experiencing flooding can call 3-1-1 or visit their municipality’s website for more information on how to contact crews.