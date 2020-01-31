Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, wind to B.C.’s south coast

Send this page to someone via email

An intense low-pressure system with subtropical moisture has prompted Environment Canada to issue a rainfall warning for much of B.C.’s South Coast.

The so-called atmospheric river will continue to deliver heavy rain to the region Friday, with an estimated 100 to 120 mm hitting parts of Metro Vancouver, 60 to 120 mm in the Fraser Valley, 130 mm in Howe Sound, 60 mm for Whistler, and 90 mm for Gibsons.

Satellite imagery shows atmospheric river flow with subtropical air emanating from near Hawaii, generating double-digit afternoon high temperatures on Friday, a freezing level above 2,000 metres, and heavy rainfall.

“The warm front associated with this system moved through the area last night bringing rain, at times heavy. For Metro Vancouver, Bowen Island and Gibsons, there will be a break this afternoon as the warm front lifts north towards Squamish,” Environment Canada said Friday.

“The cold front associated with this system will return tonight with another round of heavy rain that will last through to Saturday midday.”

Environment Canada went on to say heavy rains could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads. Low-lying areas could see localized flooding while washouts are possible near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Heavy winds are also expected with southerly gusts expected to increase to 50 to 70 km/h in many areas Friday afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to move northwesterly on Saturday morning, ushering in much cooler, drier air along with rapidly falling freezing levels.

Inclement weather has led to closures of North Shore mountains. Mt. Seymour said it will be closed on Friday night while Grouse Mountain said its downhill area will be closed Friday.

BC Hydro said it is working to manage water inflows into the Alouette Reservoir, and is encouraging residents along the Alouette River to prepare for possible flooding.

The rainfall caps off one of the wettest Januarys in recent history.

Vancouver International Airport has seen 241 millimetres of rain and snow so far this month, the fifth most precipitation in January since 1937.

Fifty-six of the past 62 days have seen some form of precipitation, about 14 more days than average.

