Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Rain, rain and more rain in the forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:12 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 28
WATCH: B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 28

Residents of B.C.’s south coast will want to keep their rain coat and galoshes handy over the next week, with a series of wet, Pacific weather systems in the forecast.

Metro Vancouverites woke up to pounding rain Wednesday morning, which Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga said was expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter weather outlook: It’s going to get interesting

“However, the next Pacific weather system will sweep onto the North Coast early Thursday, and rain will resume in the Lower Mainland by Thursday afternoon,” said Madryga.

That won’t be the end of it, with another flow of mild, moist air sweeping in late Friday.

Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday night and early Saturday morning.
Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday night and early Saturday morning. Global News

“Rainfall will be heaviest at that time, with some areas of the South Coast likely to receive over 100 millimetres,” said Madryga.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2014-2015 ‘Blob’ blamed for weather extremes across Canada

“The freezing level on Friday will soar to over 2,000 metres, leading to heavy rain also on the North Shore Mountains.”

Colder air and falling freezing levels are forecast for Saturday, along with a chance of snow showers for the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

New Vancouver company introduces ‘umbrella sharing’
New Vancouver company introduces ‘umbrella sharing’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherRainVancouver rainMetro Vancouver rainB.C. weatherSouth Coast rainrain forecastB.C. rain
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.