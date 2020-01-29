Rain, rain and more rain in the forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s south coast will want to keep their rain coat and galoshes handy over the next week, with a series of wet, Pacific weather systems in the forecast.

Metro Vancouverites woke up to pounding rain Wednesday morning, which Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga said was expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon.

“However, the next Pacific weather system will sweep onto the North Coast early Thursday, and rain will resume in the Lower Mainland by Thursday afternoon,” said Madryga.

That won’t be the end of it, with another flow of mild, moist air sweeping in late Friday.

Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday night and early Saturday morning.

“Rainfall will be heaviest at that time, with some areas of the South Coast likely to receive over 100 millimetres,” said Madryga.

“The freezing level on Friday will soar to over 2,000 metres, leading to heavy rain also on the North Shore Mountains.”

Colder air and falling freezing levels are forecast for Saturday, along with a chance of snow showers for the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

