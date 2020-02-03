Bruce Cockburn announces 50th anniversary tour, 5 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian singer/songwriting icon Bruce Cockburn will launch a 50th-anniversary tour in celebration of his self-titled debut album.

The 10-track folk album dropped on April 7, 1970 and was the first-ever release distributed by the Canadian independent record label True North Records.

Bruce Cockburn features some of the 74-year-old’s biggest hits too, including Going to the Country and Musical Friends. Whether he will play the album in its entirety is currently unclear.

On April 10, the first leg of the commemorative tour kicks off in Stanford Calif. before concluding six weeks later in Key West, Fla. on May 24.

The Ottawa-born musician will then return to Canada in the fall for five exclusive shows across Ontario.

Upon announcing the tour on Monday, Cockburn said:

“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t.”

“But looking back over the arc of 50 years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges,” he continued, “I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it.”

Bruce Cockburn in 2019. Courtesy of Eric Alper

Cockburn concluded: “Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone… and they’re still going!”

Additional updates and ticket information can be found through the official Bruce Cockburn website.

Bruce Cockburn 2020 anniversary tour dates

April 10 — Stanford, Calif. @ Bing Concert Hall

April 30 — Northampton, Mass. @ Academy of Music

May 1 — Boston, Mass. @ Wilbur Theatre

May 2 — Boothbay Harbor, Maine @ Flying Monkey Centre

May 3 — Plymouth, N.H. @ Bailey Theatre

May 5 — Burlington, Ver. @ Higher Ground

May 7 — Fairfield, Conn. @ Stage One

May 8 — Fall River, Mass. @ Narrow Center

May 9 — Newton, N.J. @ Newton Theatre

May 11 — Annapolis, Md. @ Ram’s Head

May 12 — Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Centre

May 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Fletcher Opera House

May 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ McGlohon Theatre

May 16 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbird

May 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery

May 20 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Concert Hall

May 21 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theater

May 22 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Centre

May 24 — Key West, Fla. @ Key West Theatre

Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ CNE Bandshell

Oct. 16 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Showplace

Oct. 17 — Ottawa, Ont. @ National Arts Centre

Oct. 18 — Belleville, Ont. @ Empire Theatre

Oct. 20 — Kingston, Ont. @ Isabel Bader Centre