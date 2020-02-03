Bill Murray returns to ‘Groundhog Day’ in Super Bowl 2020 commercial

Send this page to someone via email

Feb. 2 marked not only the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in five decades but North America’s annually treasured Groundhog Day, the tradition in which many look to a large rodent to predict the arrival of spring.

To celebrate Sunday’s two events, Bill Murray partnered up with Jeep Gladiator to reprise his role as Phil Connors from the 1993 comedy cult classic Groundhog Day in an exclusive Super Bowl LIV commercial.

Much like he was in the Harold Ramis-directed film, Murray’s character is awoken at 6 a.m. by Sonny and Cher’s 1965 hit I Got You Babe on the radio and forced to relive Groundhog Day over and over again.

Though the 69-year-old actor repeatedly goes through the same timeline of events 27 years later — including his tedious interactions with the obnoxious Ned Ryerson (portrayed by Stephen Tobolowsky) — he is met with something new this time around: the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

“OK campers, rise and shine, it’s Groundhog Day,” says the radio host.

“Oh no,” says a groggy Murray before noticing the bright orange Jeep.

“That’s different,” he says, before grabbing local groundhog Punxsutawney Phil from the town’s mayor, played by his older brother, Brian Doyle-Murray.

Bill Murray reprises his role as Phil Connors from 'Groundhog Day' (1993) in a Super Bowl LIV commercial for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator on Feb. 2, 2020.

Before trudging through another inevitably dreary Groundhog Day, Murray and Punxsutawney Phil make the most of their situation by utilizing the Jeep to embark on different adventures together day by day.

First, the unlikely duo goes off-roading before hitting the Punxsutawney arcade for a game of whack-a-mole. Then they go for both a bicycle ride and snowshoeing excursion before enjoying a relaxing, late-night fireworks display.

“Not a bad day, huh?” Murray says to the rodent.

A title card reads: “No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator.”