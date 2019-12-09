‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer pays tribute to Egon Spengler

Send this page to someone via email

The first official trailer for the upcoming 2020 Ghostbusters reboot dropped on Monday, as well as the title for the highly anticipated film.

The Jason Reitman-directed feature is called Ghostbusters: Afterlife and is set to come out next summer through Sony Pictures.

While none of the original cast members are present in the two-minute-30-second clip — besides a cryptic voiceover by Bill Murray — the trailer pays homage to Egon Spengler, the brains behind the original Ghostbusters team’s technology. He was portrayed by the late Harold Ramis, who died in 2014.

Viewers are immediately introduced to Spengler’s daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon) — who is a single mother — as well as her two children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), as they relocate to their new home, which happens to be the decaying and remote farmhouse left to them by Spengler.

Paul Rudd in the first official trailer for ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife.’ The film is scheduled for a July 8, 2020 release. Sony Pictures

Along with a bunch of his friends, Trevor goes exploring on the new property and happens upon a well which emanates a vibrant green light. What seems to be a ghost quickly flies out of it while letting out a shriek.

Fans are then introduced to Paul Rudd, who plays local teacher, Mr. Grooberson.

When Phoebe brings to class what Grooberson calls a “replica” of a ghost trap, he teaches the kids about the history of the Ghostbusters, adding that there “hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years” — essentially writing off Paul Feig’s negatively received, all-female, 2016 installment of the franchise.

A montage later shows the children exploring their grandfather’s house and discovering much of the classic equipment that was used in the original Ghostbusters films, along with DNA samples and other evidence of supernatural existence, before Trevor stumbles upon the Ghostbusters’ outfits.

The ‘Ecto 1’ car in the first official trailer for ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife.’ The film is scheduled for a July 8, 2020 release. Sony Pictures

Murray, who played Peter Venkman in the original films, can be heard saying “Call it fate, call it luck, call it karma. I believe that everything happens for a reason” — a line he said to Spengler in the original 1984 film.

Trevor then happens upon the much-beloved “Ecto 1” car, which is hidden away in the old barn.

The kids drive the car recklessly through a corn field before attempting to take on a ghost in the local town with some of the classic ghost-hunting equipment, including the proton pack.

Ghostbusters Afterlife hits theatres across Canada on July 8, 2020.

