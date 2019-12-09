2020 Golden Globe nominations: The complete list of TV and movie nominees

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

It’s the official kick-off to start the awards season: The Golden Globes.

The nominees for the 2020 award ceremony will be revealed live from Los Angeles on Dec. 9, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

Celebrity presenters Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson will announce this year’s nominees alongside 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors (and sons of Pierce Brosnan) Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

2:07 Gervais’ ‘awkward’ introduction of Mel Gibson had many laughing at Golden Globes Gervais’ ‘awkward’ introduction of Mel Gibson had many laughing at Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again. The ceremony will air live from the The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The nominees list will be updated as they are announced.

Story continues below advertisement

—

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

The Two Popes

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Best Foreign Film

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Story continues below advertisement