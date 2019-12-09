Menu

2020 Golden Globe nominations: The complete list of TV and movie nominees

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:45 am
Updated December 9, 2019 8:15 am
WATCH LIVE: 2020 Golden Globes nominees are announced

It’s the official kick-off to start the awards season: The Golden Globes.

The nominees for the 2020 award ceremony will be revealed live from Los Angeles on Dec. 9, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2019 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Celebrity presenters Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson will announce this year’s nominees alongside 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors (and sons of Pierce Brosnan) Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

Gervais’ ‘awkward’ introduction of Mel Gibson had many laughing at Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again. The ceremony will air live from the The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The nominees list will be updated as they are announced.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Irishman
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
The Two Popes

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Best Foreign Film

Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

