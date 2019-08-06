Filming of ‘Ghostbusters’ brings excitement to Alberta towns

The filming of the upcoming Ghostbusters movie has bounced around Alberta with the latest stop being Crossfield.

It’s an event that residents of the town aren’t used to but, for the most part, are happily welcoming.

Though the shooting of the movie has shut down some buildings and a few side streets, locals were more focused on their chance to get a glimpse of their favourite movie stars.

READ MORE: Fort Macleod hears more on filming schedule for new ‘Ghostbusters’ film

“I’ve been here since Day 1 of the filming because they’re filming on my street,” Karly Rigsby said Tuesday. “So, we’ve been dealing with traffic and all that on my street — it’s chaotic.”

Some have even gotten the chance to meet some of the stars.

“We met some big actors and it was pretty fun,” Koneko Wong said. “We also met some of the people that are working on the project.”

READ MORE: Paul Rudd joins cast of upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ movie

Town officials said the filming of the movie has brought a boost to the town that people don’t see too often.

“It’s been fabulous. The crew, the stars, they’ve all been incredibly accessible,” said Ken Bosman, chief administrative officer of the Town of Crossfield.

“Every nickel they could spend in town, they’ve found a way to spend it in town.”

Filming in Crossfield is expected to conclude sometime later this week. Some of the cast and crew are then expected to make the trip even further south to film scenes in Fort MacLeod.