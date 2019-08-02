Fort Macleod hears more on filming schedule for new Ghostbusters film

The Town of Fort Macleod is learning more details about filming that will take place for the newest Ghostbusters movie throughout August.

Members of the production team were recently on hand to answer questions in town council chambers.

Shooting is scheduled to take place over six days from Aug. 8-18, but location manager Laszlo Uhrik told Fort Macleod citizens that the filming duration could be longer or shorter depending on how filming goes.

While the majority of filming will take place in Calgary, a single action scene will be shot in the small, historic town of Fort Macleod. Uhrik said that the variety of locations in and around Fort Macleod are what make it an appealing destination for filmmakers.

“Directors and production designers like Fort Macleod for its look, and specifically the main street,” Uhrik said. “That block of buildings, that has been maintained… [it] gives a look that is timeless, in a sense.

“It’s really a beautiful block of buildings, and the width of the street works for cameras, and there’s not too much modern stuff there — you know — so these are the things that a director would like.”

Uhrik said the town will represent a nondescript town in Oklahoma.

READ MORE: Paul Rudd joins cast of upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ movie

The film stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. Paul Rudd is also reportedly signed on. The third film in the franchise is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

Fans in Fort Macleod may be disappointed to learn that none of the stars are scheduled to work in the community, as the scene will only require stunt performers.

“The scene that we are filming will be basically a driving scene, and it will have stunt people and stunt drivers working in the scene,” said Uhrik.

With such an iconic series comes some buzz, and the town’s chief administrative officer said Thursday that while Fort Macleod will only be in the film for a few minutes, it’s still a big deal.

“When you’re talking about 100 to 120 crew alone, it’s huge,” Sue Keenan said. “With the anticipated visitors we’re expecting for this particular shoot — coming in costume and everything else — it should be significant for us.”

Filming will shut down portions of 2 Avenue and 24 Street, with the final day of shooting scheduled for Aug. 18.