Jason Reitman shares ‘family’ photo on Calgary set of ‘Ghostbusters’

Director Jason Reitman is sharing a first glimpse of his Calgary-shot new take on Ghostbusters.

Reitman tweeted a photo from the film’s Alberta set on Friday with the caption “The Family’s All Here.”

The photo shows the four-time Oscar nominee posed with his father, Toronto-bred Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original supernatural comedy film franchise.

The Canadian father-son filmmaking duo are joined by cast members Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Vancouver-based Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

They’re gathered around a clapperboard with the film’s working title, “Rust City.”

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Alberta’s website, shooting in the Calgary area begins Monday and is expected to wrap on Oct. 10.

The new installment in the Ghostbusters series is slated to be released in summer of 2020.