Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira deliver dazzling performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage for an exciting Super Bowl 2020 halftime show that paid homage to Latino culture.

The pair promised a joint performance that would have an empowering message and they lived up to their word, shimmying and shaking their way across the stage.

Shakira began the show with a melody of her hits starting with She Wolf, and then began playing the guitar for Empire before dancing into Whenever Wherever.

READ MORE: NFL pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl 2020

Bad Bunny joined Shakira on stage at the Hard Rock Stadium to perform his hit song with Cardi B and J Balvin, I Like It, and her song Chantaje.

Shakira jumped into the crowd and surfed while singing her iconic song Hips Don’t Lie ahead of Lopez taking the stage.

Jaws dropped as Lopez descended from above the stage in an almost angel-like light.

Lopez began with a montage of Jenny From the Block, Ain’t That Funny and Get Right.

The 50-year-old singer did a quick outfit change and began to spin on a stripper bowl on stage while singing her 1999 song Waiting for Tonight — some on social media compared this part of the performance to Lopez’s Golden Globe nominated role in the movie Hustlers.

Reggaeton star J Balvin joined Lopez on stage for Qué Calor and a mash-up of Mi Gentle, Love Don’t Cost A Thing and On The Floor.

Toda mi gente se mueve 🎶

Mira el ritmo cómo los tiene 🎶

Hago música que entretiene 🎶#NFLMX #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/U98GEhC3g7 — NFL México (@nflmx) February 3, 2020

Lopez’s daughter, Emme, joined Lopez on the stage for a surprise cameo while Shakira was on the drums.

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

Marc Anthony , who twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Lopez, said “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heat emoji] and I am forever yours.”

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Shakira and Lopez closed out the halftime show with a mashup of Lopez’s Lets Get Loud and Shakira’s Waka Waka.

Many people took to social media to discuss Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance, which was the first show to be orchestrated under the leadership of Jay-Z and Roc Nation thanks to their new entertainment partnership with the NFL.

Most commenters were impressed by the performance, calling out the singers’ energy and immense stamina. Others pointed out the sexual imagery of the show, and a meme of Shakira wagging her tongue at the camera quickly began circulating.

That awkward moment where you’re pretending to sing and they accidentally switch your mic on. #Shakira #HalftimeShow #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/cEBoaF5BaD — Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) February 3, 2020

😭😭Shakira and Jlo bringing out Bad Bunny and J Balvin was EVERYTHING!! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/G7CSZXBYZq — . (@Xnohoney_) February 3, 2020

Shakira is the most talked about subject in the world with over one and a half million tweets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQkMhleAoI — Shakira Charts (@ShakiraOnChart) February 3, 2020

Me trying to imitiate Shakira & JLO #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/huON46Vb63 — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) February 3, 2020

Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted a video of himself and others dancing on the field while watching the performance.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!” Rodriquez wrote.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Ahead of their performance, Lopez took to Twitter to say that she was “loving my #SBLIV Twitter emoji! #JLo.”

She also posted a photo hugging Shakira and captioned it: “So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV.”

Shakira posted a video with a dancer from her hometown of Barranquilla that she brought out to help with the choreography for the halftime show.

“Meet Liz-an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta- a Colombian favourite- on Instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #HalftimeShow!,” Shakira tweeted.

Meet Liz-an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta – a Colombian favorite – on Instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #HalftimeShow! pic.twitter.com/xXmOPj4U7T — Shakira (@shakira) February 2, 2020

Lady Gaga sent a message to Shakira and Lopez during her concert in Miami on Saturday night.

“I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!” the Poker Face singer said. Tweet This

Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: “I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira.”

“I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl,” she said. “They’re all champions.”

After the performance, Gaga said it was “a fun halftime show.”

“.@JLo and @Shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and of!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women,” she tweeted.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

During a press conference held on Thursday before Sunday’s big game in Miami, Shakira and Lopez told media they worked hard to put together an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance.

“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”