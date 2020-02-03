Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after router stolen from local computer store

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are investigating after two suspects reportedly stole a router from a local Canada Computers in early January.

On Saturday, police say they were called to the store at 510 Byrne Dr. after two suspects reportedly stole a wireless router valued in excess of $450.

At the time of the theft, one of the suspects removed the ASUS GT-AC5300 router from a shelf and placed it on the floor before the other suspect picked it up and hid it in a large black bag, police say.

Both suspects left the store without attempting to pay for the router, according to officers.

The first suspect is described as a man with black hair and a beard, wearing a three-quarter-length black winter jacket with fur around the hood, a black Nike baseball cap, blue jeans and light brown boots.

The second suspect is described as a woman with long black hair in a ponytail, wearing a three-quarter-length black winter jack with fur around the hood, blue jeans and white boots and holding a large black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Matte of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2557, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

