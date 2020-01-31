Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police investigating ‘aggressive’ theft involving 2 suspects

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 6:31 pm
The vehicle is described as a Dodge Ram 3500 Diesel with a dark blue truck cap and an upper mounted rear-brake light, officers say.
The vehicle is described as a Dodge Ram 3500 Diesel with a dark blue truck cap and an upper mounted rear-brake light, officers say. Police handout

Barrie police say they’re an investigating an “aggressive” theft that took place at the Park Place Fido store on Jan. 19.

Police say two suspects entered the Fido and Rogers store on Jan. 19 and proceeded to the iPhone displays.

READ MORE: 17-year-old girl dies following single-vehicle crash in Barrie

When one suspect approached the service desk at the Fido store, he aggressively removed an iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro before running out of the business and into a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a Dodge Ram 3500 Diesel with a dark blue truck cap equipped with an upper mounted rear-brake light, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Const. J. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2716, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
SIM card swapping scam leaves victims vulnerable to identity theft
SIM card swapping scam leaves victims vulnerable to identity theft
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieBarrie TheftBarrie cellphone theftBarrie iPhone theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.