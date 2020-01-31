Barrie police investigating ‘aggressive’ theft involving 2 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re an investigating an “aggressive” theft that took place at the Park Place Fido store on Jan. 19.

Police say two suspects entered the Fido and Rogers store on Jan. 19 and proceeded to the iPhone displays.

When one suspect approached the service desk at the Fido store, he aggressively removed an iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro before running out of the business and into a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a Dodge Ram 3500 Diesel with a dark blue truck cap equipped with an upper mounted rear-brake light, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Const. J. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2716, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

