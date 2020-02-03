Menu

Traffic

28-year-old snowplow driver charged with impaired driving in Georgina, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:48 pm
When officers arrived, police say they found a snowplow had left the road and rolled onto its side.
Police handout

A 28-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after the snowplow truck he was operating ended up in a ditch in Georgina, Ont., on Saturday evening, York Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Baseline Road, west of Civic Centre Road, to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, police say they found a snowplow had left the road and rolled onto its side.

READ MORE: Vehicle cut in half following morning crash in Georgina, Ont.

During the crash, the truck hit a hydro pole, according to officers.

Officers say they smelled alcohol when they spoke to the driver, who was subsequently arrested and transported to the police station for a breath test, which he allegedly failed.

The 28-year-old man, from Scugog, Ont., was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

