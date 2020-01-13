Vehicle cut in half following morning crash in Georgina, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is facing potentially life-altering injuries after a vehicle was cut in half following an early Monday morning crash in Georgina, Ont.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that officers were called to High Street and Highway 48 after a car lost control and hit a pole.

“Both driver and the passenger were essentially ejected from the vehicle,” Schmidt said. “They were both taken to hospital.”

While one occupant may have life-altering injuries, Schmidt said both are expected to survive.

“Speed is likely a factor in this crash,” he told Global News. “I don’t know if the road conditions or weather conditions played a factor in it.”

A police investigation is ongoing.

