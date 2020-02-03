Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release QB Chris Streveler

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:35 am
Updated February 3, 2020 9:43 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released QB Chris Streveler to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The backup quarterback was an instrumental part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup win.

The move comes about a week after the Bombers released starting QB Matt Nichols and decided to stick with Zach Collaros, who became a Bomber late in the season to replace the injured Nichols.

Over the next four games, Collaros and Streveler led the team to a Grey Cup victory.

Streveler’s short stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was highlighted by numerous wins. After signing with the team in 2018, he ended up as starting QB when Nichols was sidelined for several weeks due to an injury in practice.

Streveler became the first QB to start a CFL game fresh out of college since 1994.

Story continues below advertisement

While the first game he played was a loss, he gained the respect and admiration of fans when in his second game against the Montreal Alouettes saw a 56-10 victory.

More to come.

