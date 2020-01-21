Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers make it official – Buck Pierce is new offensive coordinator

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 10:45 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers newly named Offensive Coordinator Buck Pierce at a team practice in 2019. .
Winnipeg Blue Bombers newly named Offensive Coordinator Buck Pierce at a team practice in 2019. . Supplied Photo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have finally got around to confirming what had been widely anticipated since Paul LaPolice was hired in Ottawa last month.  Buck Pierce will succeed “Lapo” as the team’s offensive coordinator, in addition to remaining the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The former Blue Bombers and BC Lions quarterback is going into his seventh season as a member of the Winnipeg coaching staff. He was originally hired by Mike O’Shea in 2014 as Winnipeg’s running backs coach. Pierce took over as the Bombers quarterbacks coach going into the 2016 season.

In addition to the promotion of Pierce, the Blue Bombers have also made two other changes to their offensive coaching staff. Former running backs coach Kevin Burgoin will go into his fourth season with the Blue and Gold as the Receivers Coach, a duty also handled by LaPolice in 2019. And three-time Grey Cup Champion Pete Costanza joins the Winnipeg staff as the running backs coach after 12 seasons as the Calgary Stampeders receivers coach.

