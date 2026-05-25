ANALYSIS: Loss of Nikolaj Ehlers continues to haunt Winnipeg Jets

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All season long, the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers and the effect it had on the Winnipeg Jets was a major talking point in this market.

Ehlers’ impact for the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs has not quieted that conversation to any degree.

It was quite the performance by the guy they call Fly for Carolina on Saturday night.

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He scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period when he raced to a loose puck in the neutral zone and out-manoeuvred Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield on a rush into the slot before beating Jakub Dobes five-hole to snap a 1-all tie.

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And then the breakneck speed that thrilled Jets fans for a decade was on full display for the overtime game winner when Ehlers took a pass in open ice in full flight and snapped a shot past Dobes, blocker side.

Depending on what happens the rest of the way, that goal may be circled as one of those critical moments for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in their last 11 conference final appearances.

And at the same time, it’s almost like pouring even more salt into an open wound for Jets fans — reopening that can of worms about the unexplained reasons why Ehlers felt he needed to move on from the franchise that drafted him to get a fresh start.

The most popular observation is that he was deployed unfairly, held back, so to speak, by coaches Paul Maurice, Rick Bowness and Scott Arniel. And yet here Ehlers is, thriving as we speak — playing on Carolina’s third line.

On one hand, Winnipeg hockey fans could and should be happy for the “Dashing Dane.” But the way this past season unfolded for the Jets, that would be a painful proposition.

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It’s almost like, for these past five weeks since general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Arniel spoke at their exit interviews, the organization has attempted to take on an “out of sight, out of mind” approach to perhaps lower the temperature in the room.

But when Ehlers does what he did on Saturday night, the heat will remain on full blast.