Winnipeg Blue Bombers come to terms with Stanley Bryant for 2020 season

Send this page to someone via email

Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant has agreed to return for another year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Blue Bombers went into the off-season with Drew Desjarlais as the only starting offensive lineman under contract for 2020. But Patrick Neufeld and Jermarcus Hardrick inked one-year extensions with the team during the first two weeks of December.

Now, Bryant has also agreed to a one year extension, leaving centre Michael Couture as the lone pending free agent.

Bryant came up just short of making history as the first player to be named the CFL’s top offensive lineman for the third straight year when he finished as the runner-up to Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl at the CFL Awards ceremony in Calgary during Grey Cup Week.

Besides being the No. 1 protector of Matt Nichols’ blindside as left offensive tackle, Bryant also has the distinction of starting every one of his 97 regular-season and playoff games since becoming a Blue Bomber in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

The signing of the 10-year CFL veteran and five time league all star, who is going into his sixth season as a Blue Bomber, leaves Winnipeg with 16 pending free agents going into the 11 a.m. CT deadline on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

4:46 RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30 RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30