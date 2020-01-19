Winnipeg Blue Bombers to reveal 2020 coaching staff in the coming week

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the only CFL team to have not revealed the makeup of their coaching staff for the 2020 season — but that will change within the next week.

While there has been no official confirmation from the team itself, part of that official announcement will include the promotion of Buck Pierce from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

From the moment Paul LaPolice was hired as head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks on Dec. 7, Pierce became the leading candidate to take over those duties.

The former Blue Bomber quarterback is going into his seventh season on the Winnipeg coaching staff and began his post-playing career as the running backs coach. Prior to the 2016 season, the popular 38-year-old from northern California was named the Bombers’ quarterbacks coach, a position he has held for the past four years.

Not many changes are anticipated for the remainder of the 2019 staff, which included defensive coordinator Richie Hall, special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau, linebackers and defensive line coach Glen Young, offensive line coach Marty Costello, pass game analyst James Stanley, defensive backs coach Jordan Younger, and running backs coach Kevin Bourgoin.

