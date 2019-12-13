Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign head coach Mike O’Shea to 3-year contract

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 8:25 am
Updated December 13, 2019 8:59 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea gets a sports drink poured over him as his team defeats the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. Mike O'Shea says there's a good chance he'll sign a new contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Head Coach Mike O’Shea to a three-year deal that will run through the 2022 CFL season, and General Manager Kyle Walters has reached agreement on a three year contract extension through 2023.

O’Shea’s previous three-year deal ended this season while Walters has a year remaining on his existing deal.

READ MORE: Are we still talking football? Bombers coach Mike O’Shea on sex before the Grey Cup

Under O’Shea, the Blue Bombers have gone 56-52 in his six seasons at the helm.  Most of that success has been achieved in the last four years, with Winnipeg hitting double digits in the win column for an overall record of 44-28.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, the Blue Bombers will be looking for five consecutive 10 or more win seasons for the first time since the Bud Grant era of 1957-62.

O’Shea now becomes the first Blue Bomber Head Coach to guide the team for a seventh consecutive season since the legendary Grant.

READ MORE: Walters named Bombers GM

Walters became General Manager of the Winnipeg Football Club on an interim basis during the 2013 season following the firing of Joe Mack.

He took over the position on a permanent basis in late November of that same year and will be going into his seventh season as well in 2020.

In addition to drafting the likes of Matthias Goossen, Sukh Chungh, Michael Couture, Taylor Loffler, Geoff Gray, Daniel Petermann, Drew Desjarlais, and Jonathon Kongbo – Walters has signed the likes of Stanley Bryant, Andrew Harris, Adam Bighill, and Willie Jefferson while also making trades for Matt Nichols and Zach Collaros.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters on Zach Collaros Trade

The Blue Bombers will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to officially announce the signings and it will be broadcast live on Global News Radio 680 CJOB as well as live streamed here.

