Are we still talking football? Bombers coach Mike O’Shea on sex before the Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

It was easy to lose track of whether Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was talking about sex before the Grey Cup when asked the traditional question about what he allows his players to do in the week leading up to the contest.

“It’s been eight years since we’ve climbed into this position, and another 29 since we finished the job,” O’Shea deadpanned when asked the question alongside Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer Wednesday.

“So there’s going to be some nerves, and the expectations are very high, and the anticipation can sometimes ruin the event. So I guess my guidance to the players would be: Don’t exhaust yourself in warm-up,” O’Shea finished as the room broke out in laughter.

For decades, the question was asked by veteran Toronto sportswriter Jim Hunt. Since his passing, other reporters have followed suit.

Story continues below advertisement

Steinauer’s response wasn’t quite as explicit.

“I say, do what got you here,” Steinauer said.

“What they do is what they do, and… that’s what I have to say.”

The Blue Bombers and Ti-Cats take to McMahon Stadium to settle the 107th Grey Cup contest this Sunday at 5 p.m.

1:17 Grey Cup coaches answer the ‘Jim Hunt Memorial Question’ Grey Cup coaches answer the ‘Jim Hunt Memorial Question’