Are we still talking football? Bombers coach Mike O’Shea on sex before the Grey Cup

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 4:28 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea looks up at the scoreboard as they play the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, August 17, 2018. Their teams sit atop their respective divisions and have just one loss between them. But that's still not nearly enough to get Mike O'Shea and Orlondo Steinuaer to engage in Grey Cup talk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

It was easy to lose track of whether Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was talking about sex before the Grey Cup when asked the traditional question about what he allows his players to do in the week leading up to the contest.

“It’s been eight years since we’ve climbed into this position, and another 29 since we finished the job,” O’Shea deadpanned when asked the question alongside Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer Wednesday.

“So there’s going to be some nerves, and the expectations are very high, and the anticipation can sometimes ruin the event. So I guess my guidance to the players would be: Don’t exhaust yourself in warm-up,” O’Shea finished as the room broke out in laughter.

For decades, the question was asked by veteran Toronto sportswriter Jim Hunt. Since his passing, other reporters have followed suit.

Story continues below advertisement

Steinauer’s response wasn’t quite as explicit.

“I say, do what got you here,” Steinauer said.

“What they do is what they do, and… that’s what I have to say.”

The Blue Bombers and Ti-Cats take to McMahon Stadium to settle the 107th Grey Cup contest this Sunday at 5 p.m.

Grey Cup coaches answer the ‘Jim Hunt Memorial Question’
Grey Cup coaches answer the ‘Jim Hunt Memorial Question’
