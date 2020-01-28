Zach Collaros speaks to media after signing 2-year deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterback Zach Collaros will speak to media Tuesday a day after signing a two-year deal with the team he led its first Grey Cup victory in nearly 30 years.

Collaros, 31, started four games for Winnipeg after first-string QB Matt Nichols was injured. He played the last regular-season game, two playoff games and ultimately the Grey Cup championship.

On Monday, the team announced it had signed a two-year extension with Collaros, who had been scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Bombers GM Kyle Walters is scheduled to speak at a 10:30 a.m. and Collaros is scheduled to speak at 11 p.m.

The media conference will be live-streamed in this story.

6:07 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Nov. 24 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Nov. 24

Story continues below advertisement