Sports

Zach Collaros speaks to media after signing 2-year deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 11:17 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Ja'Gared Davis tries to stop Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros from throwing the ball during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup. Collaros signed a two-year contract extension with the Bombers Monday.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Ja'Gared Davis tries to stop Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros from throwing the ball during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup. Collaros signed a two-year contract extension with the Bombers Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterback Zach Collaros will speak to media Tuesday a day after signing a two-year deal with the team he led its first Grey Cup victory in nearly 30 years.

Collaros, 31, started four games for Winnipeg after first-string QB Matt Nichols was injured. He played the last regular-season game, two playoff games and ultimately the Grey Cup championship.

READ MORE: Zach Collaros signs 2-year extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

On Monday, the team announced it had signed a two-year extension with Collaros, who had been scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Bombers GM Kyle Walters is scheduled to speak at a 10:30 a.m. and Collaros is scheduled to speak at 11 p.m.

The media conference will be live-streamed in this story.

RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Nov. 24
RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Nov. 24

 

Winnipeg Sports, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Bombers, Zach Collaros, Quarterback, Deal
